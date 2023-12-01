Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Okta updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

