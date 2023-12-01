Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 611 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

