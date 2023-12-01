Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 674,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

