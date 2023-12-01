Ossiam Purchases 9,497 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 509.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $101.46 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

