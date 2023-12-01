Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

