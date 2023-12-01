Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

