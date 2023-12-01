Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Five Below updated its Q4 guidance to $3.64-3.80 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

