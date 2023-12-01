Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce updated its Q4 guidance to $2.25-2.26 EPS.

Salesforce stock opened at $251.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.52. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $252.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

