Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.36 EPS.

NYSE FL opened at $26.94 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

