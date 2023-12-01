Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.36 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
NYSE FL opened at $26.94 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.