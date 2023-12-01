Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Patrick Industries worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,057,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patrick Industries

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,221. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.