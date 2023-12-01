Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 33,377 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of NICE worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NICE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $189.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average is $192.06. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.