Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.43.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

