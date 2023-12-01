Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,616 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.8 %

HUBB stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.43.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

