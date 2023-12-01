Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,083 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Olin by 19,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Olin by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Olin by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

