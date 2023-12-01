Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.