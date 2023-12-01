Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 37,997 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.24 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

