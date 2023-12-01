Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $26.97 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Waters worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Waters stock opened at $280.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

