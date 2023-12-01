Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AME opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

