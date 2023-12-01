Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock worth $12,045,513. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

