Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.27% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 42.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

