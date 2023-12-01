Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 15,169 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

