Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AME opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.