Ossiam Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 162,016 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $176.63 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

