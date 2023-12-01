38,472 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

AXTA opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.