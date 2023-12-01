Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLT opened at $167.52 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

