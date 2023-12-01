Ossiam Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ossiam grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 522.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BR opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

