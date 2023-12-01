Ossiam Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,576 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

