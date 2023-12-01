Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after buying an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

