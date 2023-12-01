Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.47% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

BBU opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -624.84%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

