Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

