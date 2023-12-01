Natixis Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,846 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.