Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 656 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDU opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

