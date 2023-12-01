DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $57.31 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

