Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

