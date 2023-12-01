Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 211 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $145.32 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.27.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

