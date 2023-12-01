Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EME opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.89 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

