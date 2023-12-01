Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after buying an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

