Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 179.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,328 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of FOX worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

