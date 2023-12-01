Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.77% of Viper Energy worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1,088.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,364 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

