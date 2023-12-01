Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.77% of Viper Energy worth $33,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Viper Energy by 551.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 1,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

