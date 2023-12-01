Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $36.19 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,779 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $248.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

