Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 179,762 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,762 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Axos Financial worth $36,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

