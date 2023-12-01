Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.65 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 251,320 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $181.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

