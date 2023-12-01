Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $37.79 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $37,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $223.05 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $230.61. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.