Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BHF opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.