Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.9 %

LBRDK stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.