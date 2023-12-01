Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.65 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.