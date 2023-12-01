Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $43,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chewy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 338,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

