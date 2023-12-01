Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $187.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $188.59.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

