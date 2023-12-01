Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Greif worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Greif by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Greif by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

